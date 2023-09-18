Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA started coverage on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC cut shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $620.00.

Kering Trading Up 1.1 %

About Kering

Shares of Kering stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

