Barclays Downgrades Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PDRDY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.33.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDRDY

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Pernod Ricard Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $47.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.