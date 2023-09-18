Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Cut to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIKY opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

