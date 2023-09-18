Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Cut to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.