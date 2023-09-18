CLSA Initiates Coverage on Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Moncler Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $64.84 on Thursday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $78.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76.
About Moncler
