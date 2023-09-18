CLSA Initiates Coverage on Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2023

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRYFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Moncler Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $64.84 on Thursday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $78.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76.

About Moncler

(Get Free Report)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.