CLSA Initiates Coverage on Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Moncler Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $64.84 on Thursday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $78.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76.

Get Moncler alerts:

About Moncler

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.