Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.60.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 0.4 %

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

