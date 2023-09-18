Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

