StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Security Instruments from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UUU

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.