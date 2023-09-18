Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $172.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.62.

LNG opened at $163.46 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.24.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

