Raymond James Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $191.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $173.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.39.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.52. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

