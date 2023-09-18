Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.78. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 15,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,469 shares in the company, valued at $405,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Full House Resorts news, Director Eric J. Green bought 8,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $36,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,872 shares in the company, valued at $672,673.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 15,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,451.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 294.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 45.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

