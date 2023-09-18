IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Robert W. Baird

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded IBEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IBEX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $247.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. IBEX has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 129,234 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,862,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth about $1,597,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

