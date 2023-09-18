Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $893.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.94. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.