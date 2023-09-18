Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IBTX. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $70.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

