Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Friday, June 16th.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 4.0 %
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
