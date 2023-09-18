JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”

William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

JFrog Trading Down 3.0 %

FROG stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.56.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $944,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,193,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,089,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $944,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,193,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,089,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,654 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $314,541.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 590,498 shares in the company, valued at $15,937,541.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,826,480 over the last three months. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in JFrog by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in JFrog by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

