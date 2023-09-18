Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HARP stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by $4.60. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 620.00% and a negative net margin of 86.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

