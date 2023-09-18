Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $454.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,683,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

