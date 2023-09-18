Wolfe Research Upgrades Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $64.94 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $950,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,423 shares of company stock worth $8,534,347. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Etsy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,890,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

