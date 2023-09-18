StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

