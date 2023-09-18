DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

DCGO has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

DCGO opened at $5.70 on Thursday. DocGo has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $591.60 million, a P/E ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.64 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $202,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $613,000. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 174,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 99.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

