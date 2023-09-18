Needham & Company LLC Boosts CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target to $18.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CECO. TheStreet downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ CECO opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $555.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $129.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,675,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in CECO Environmental by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 524,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

