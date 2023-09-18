StockNews.com Lowers Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.43.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearfield

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $134.90.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Clearfield by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.