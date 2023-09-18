Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Century Casinos

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.77 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Casinos

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,500 shares in the company, valued at $826,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,980 shares of company stock worth $63,370. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 671.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 49.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.