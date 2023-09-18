Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.44.

CBRL opened at $69.43 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 116.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

