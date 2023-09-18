Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBRL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 116.85%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

