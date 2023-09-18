Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 1.1 %

ASC stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 17.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

