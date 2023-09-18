International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

IGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.17.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IGT

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of IGT opened at $32.57 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 141,105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.