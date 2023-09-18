Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.73 million. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,009 shares of company stock worth $1,830,522. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 783.8% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 119,725 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $4,800,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

