Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

NVO stock opened at $190.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.22 and a 200-day moving average of $165.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 20th.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 81.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.8836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,602,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

