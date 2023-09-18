Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $192.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.20.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $134.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.5% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 250,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 682.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 102,323 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

