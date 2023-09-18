Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Fluent has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.33.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 383.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 130,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fluent by 64.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fluent by 204.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

