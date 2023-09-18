Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Fluent has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.33.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
