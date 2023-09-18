Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Old Point Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

OPOF stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.31. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

