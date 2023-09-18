United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $185.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.30.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $160.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.27. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,974,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.