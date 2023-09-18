ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $596.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $676.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.28. ASML has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Research analysts expect that ASML will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

