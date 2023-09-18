Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2023

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYFree Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,650 ($33.16) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($30.41) to GBX 2,320 ($29.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($32.54) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,845.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NGLOY

Anglo American Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.