Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARM)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ARM opened at 60.75 on Thursday. Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of 55.54 and a 1-year high of 69.00.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

