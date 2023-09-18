MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MorphoSys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.30 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group started coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 154.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

