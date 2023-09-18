North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities raised North West from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNWWF opened at $25.45 on Thursday. North West has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

