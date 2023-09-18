National Bank Financial Cuts WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$2.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WildBrain
WildBrain Trading Up 8.8 %
About WildBrain
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WildBrain
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.