National Bank Financial Cuts WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$2.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday.

About WildBrain

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

