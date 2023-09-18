Dragonfly Energy’s (DFLI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

DFLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dragonfly Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.73.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 88.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dragonfly Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

