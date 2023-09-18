Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$97.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$95.50 to C$99.50 in a report on Thursday.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLMAF

Dollarama Stock Down 0.8 %

About Dollarama

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.