Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFCZF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Intact Financial Price Performance

About Intact Financial

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $147.29 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.19.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Featured Stories

