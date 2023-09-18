Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$93.00 to C$104.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLMAF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$97.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$95.50 to C$99.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $70.50 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

