Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$104.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$97.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$93.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$97.54.

TSE:DOL opened at C$95.63 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$74.36 and a 52-week high of C$96.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$87.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

