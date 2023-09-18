Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SYNH stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
