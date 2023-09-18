Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eastern has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other Eastern news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,084.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,035 shares in the company, valued at $224,573.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,113 shares of company stock worth $112,281. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastern by 5.8% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 553,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Eastern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Articles

