StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Down 4.0 %

KOSS stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Koss has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.59.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

