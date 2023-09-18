StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Down 4.0 %
KOSS stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Koss has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.59.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
