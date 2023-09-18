Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 56.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

