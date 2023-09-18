CIBC Reiterates “C$225.00” Price Target for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

CIBC set a C$225.00 target price on Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$225.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities set a C$220.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bankshares set a C$230.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$220.36.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

IFC opened at C$199.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$195.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$197.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$182.01 and a 12 month high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$5.49 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 13.9530686 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.62%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.