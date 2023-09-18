Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Huaneng Power International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUNGF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

