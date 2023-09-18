Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Huaneng Power International Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HUNGF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.67.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile
